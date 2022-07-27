New She-Hulk trailer pokes fun at Marvel cameos and changes Jennifer's origins

Marvel has released a new She-Hulk featurette – and we finally get to see how Jennifer Walters obtains her superhuman powers.

In the new promo, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) accidentally becomes infused with her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) gamma-irradiated blood after getting into a car crash. In The Savage She-Hulk, the first ever She-Hulk comic that debuted in 1980, Jennifer is shot by crime boss Nicholas Trask's goons and needs a life-saving blood transfusion. With no other blood donors available, her cousin Bruce Banner steps in and donates his blood – which causes her to transform into the Amazonian-like She-Hulk.

Writer and executive producer Jessica Gao explains that She-Hulk frequently breaks the fourth wall in the comics, which then cuts to Jennifer turning to the camera and saying, "I don't want you to think this is one of those 'cameo-every-week' type shows... well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong."

Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, from 2008's The Incredible Hulk (which is the second-ever installment in the MCU). Benedict Wong returns as Wong from the Doctor Strange films. The She-Hulk team previously told Total Film that they "talked a lot about Fleabag," Phoebe Waller-Bridge's self-referential black comedy about a woman tackling her thirties.

The cast also includes Kidding's Ginger Gonzaga, Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry, and The Good Place's Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 17 on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.