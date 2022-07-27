ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYaM8_0guy5TBy00
Photo : Getty Images

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado.

"Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income," researchers explain.

According to their data, the highest-earning county in Colorado is...

Douglas County!

Located between Denver and Colorado Springs, this county is home to multiple state parks, including Castlewood Canyon State Park and Chatfield State Park. The county seat is Castle Rock.

The website also provided stats for Douglas County, as well:

  • Median household income: $121,393 (61.4% above state average, 86.8% above national average)
  • Households earning over $100k: 60.7% (#5 highest among all counties nationwide)
  • Households earning less than $15k: 2.8% (#9 highest among all counties nationwide)

Here are the Top 15 highest-earning counties in the Centennial State, according to Stacker:

  1. Douglas County
  2. Elbert County
  3. Broomfield County
  4. Gilpin County
  5. Jefferson County
  6. Boulder County
  7. Eagle County
  8. Pitkin County
  9. Summit County
  10. Arapahoe County
  11. Park County
  12. Larimer County
  13. Routt County
  14. Garfield County
  15. Weld County

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Elbert, CO
City
Pitkin, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Douglas County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Castlewood State Park#County Seat#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy