Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago
Quiet no more
2d ago

This is what it's looks like when the law itself is broken. These jailers proved to be no different than the criminals jailed. Actually worse, because they used their authority within the law in order to facilitate crimes breaking the law.

Beckie White
2d ago

This is happening all over the United States, but only differences is the ones with the badge is doing it themselves, the females and males are so scared to say anything because they threaten them or tell them if they say anything I know where your family lives , it’s just an on going situation , it’s hard to trust any of them , the good has to suffer for the bad

Adam Bryan
2d ago

I seriously don't understand how a guard could think it's ok to sell keeps to the jail to inmates for as little as 1000 dollars. That's outrageous. I hope that 1000 dollars was worth it to him. Hopefully he saved it to put on his books when he goes to prison. How could he have thought this was going to turn out well for him...?

