16 Texas Residents Win At Least $10,000 In Latest Mega Millions Drawing

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar, some Texans are a little bit richer.

In the July 26 drawing, the winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 with Mega Ball 15. While no one matched all the numbers, a few Texas residents were lucky enough to match four of the winning numbers and the Mega Ball to win a couple grand, according to the Texas Lottery.

Sixteen residents won at least $10,000 in the drawing while seven of those Megaplied, meaning their prizes could be up to $30,000. In total, over 580,000 Texas residents won at least $2 in the drawing. Across the U.S., nine people won $1 million each and just one person Megaplied to win $3 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT. Currently, the jackpot sits at an estimated $1.02 billion, the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game's history.

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

