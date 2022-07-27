Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor: Love And Thunder Throwback, And His Biceps Are Bananas

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Minor spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and Phase Four has been full of twists and turns so far. The latest Marvel movie to hit theaters was Taika Waititi’s Thor 4, which is still making money at the box office. Star Chris Hemsworth recently shared a Love and Thunder throwback, and his biceps are truly bananas in the image.

Plenty of Marvel stars have gotten ripped in order to play a superhero including names like Brie Larson, Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd. But perhaps the most swole Avenger is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, with the 38 year-old actor getting especially massive for Taika Waititi’s sequel Love and Thunder. He recently shared a photo from the movie’s set on Instagram, although his giant biceps are taking up most of the frame. Check it out below,

Ok maybe it wasn’t half the image, but Chris Hemsworth’s arms look like bonafide tree trunks in this photo from Thor: Love and Thunder’s set. While the Extraction actor doesn’t have super strength in real life, one might forget upon glancing at this image. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above image comes to us from Chris Hemsworth’s personal Instagram account, and is the latest in a series of posts about his fitness journey. The hulking Aussie regularly offers fitness updates, while promoting his fitness and nutrition program Centr (opens in new tab). And really, who wouldn’t want to be trained by the team that makes Hemsworth get superhero fit?

While it’s hard to look away from Chris Hemsworth’s massive arms, his costume and the background shows that it was from an early scene in Thor: Love and Thunder’s runtime. When Thor is still traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy, he engages in a battle on an alien planet before heading to New Asgard to deal with Gorr. And he looked killer in a Ravager red vest while wielding Strombreaker.

Of course, the Thor movies aren't the only reason why Chris Hemsworth has gotten so jacked over the past few years. He’s also leading Netflix’s Extraction movies as Tyler Rake. That burgeoning franchise is known for its truly dizzying action sequences, which requires Hemsworth to be super physical. Between that and Centr, smart money says that he’s not going to ease up on the exercise routine anytime soon.

It’s currently unclear if/when Chris Hemsworth will return to the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While last week’s Comic-Con offered a new peek into where the MCU is going as a whole, but it didn’t reveal the future of the God of Thunder. The ending of Love and Thunder said he’d be returning at some point, but that’s all we know.

Thor: Love and Thunder is still in theaters now. The next MCU movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11th, with the first trailer being watched by a record number of people. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

