Las Vegas, NV

UFC 279 adds Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

By Nolan King, Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Another featherweight fight is on tap for UFC 279.

Canada’s Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and the United States’ Julian Erosa (27-9 MMA, 5-5 UFC) will square off at the Sept. 10 pay-per-view event scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the booking informed MMA Junkie of the matchup Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Dawodu, 31, has won six of his past seven outings. Following a loss to Movsar Evloev in June 2021, Dawodu rebounded in February when he won a unanimous decision over Mike Trizano.

Erosa, 32, has gone 4-1 in his third stint with the UFC after he went a combined 1-4 in his first two stints. He rides a two-fight winning streak into UFC 279 with a submission against Charles Jourdain and a split decision against Steven Peterson. His win over Peterson won Fight of the Night honors. Since Peterson missed weight, Erosa pocketed $100,000.

With the addition, the UFC 279 lineup now includes:

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
  • Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger
  • Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker
  • Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

