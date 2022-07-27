KDHE: 43 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. in past week

hayspost.com
Dean Parr
2d ago
99.995% recovery rate for the Dr. Fauci obuma Kungflu wuhan china Coronavirus!!! Don't let the Donkeypox disease media fear you about the flu to steal elections!!!
Reply
2
Related
WIBW
kfdi.com
adastraradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
kcur.org
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 1