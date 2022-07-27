Jets move Mekhi Becton to right tackle

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will slide to the right side in the coming season. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Although padded practices have yet to commence in 2022, the Jets have determined their tackle configuration. Mekhi Becton will slide to the right side, leaving George Fant at the position Becton was drafted to play.

Addressing the topic Wednesday, second-year Jets HC Robert Saleh said, “Mekhi’s left tackle days are over.” This marks a quicker-than-expected development for the Jets, though the prospect of Becton moving to the right side surfaced in late March. While Becton is still expected to start in 2022, the move is notable.

The team used Fant at right tackle opposite Becton in 2020, when the Louisville product enjoyed a quality rookie season. Questions about Becton’s weight soon surfaced, however, and the kneecap dislocation and MCL damage he suffered in Week 1 of last season sidelined him throughout his sophomore NFL slate. Becton did not participate in the Jets’ offseason program, creating a pivotal stretch during camp. The Jets made it clear early Becton’s area of concentration.

Fant is going into a contract year; he and the Jets have discussed his deal this offseason. A solid season as a left tackle would only stand to drive up the former Seahawk’s value ahead of his third NFL contract.

Tackle moves of this sort are not exactly uncommon. The Cardinals flip-flopped tackles a few years back, switching Jared Veldheer and D.J. Humphries‘ roles. Humphries remains Arizona’s left tackle. But moves like this are still rather rare. This Jets staff, however, was not in place when Becton began his career at left tackle.