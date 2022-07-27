How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.

www.politico.com
hidden2u2
2d ago
Once the amount of lobbyist bribery checks are figured out then pork barrel legislation will pass as smooth spreading like hot butter, another deposit to offshore bank accounts at the expense of the American citizens!
Reply(9)
28
Tim Beckman
2d ago
Via misrepresentation, that's how. Present as a $50B legislation, and later find out it will cost us $250B, with all the hidden pork.
Reply
7
Peon
2d ago
Guessing that this bill and the insider trading was appealing to the Congress members
Reply(1)
25
Comments / 66