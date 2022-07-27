ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1oQP_0guxqtoB00

Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing 00:44

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of an affordable housing community.

Phase one of the Star Hill project will create 326 apartments at 1600 Grand Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPPQc_0guxqtoB00
Hochul, Adams break ground on Bronx housing 14:23

"More than 200 of these homes are going to be for people who have been homeless, who have experienced some of life's challenges, or mental health challenges," Hochul said.

"This is a mission of hope and opportunity and today we are fulfilling our obligations to do so," Adams said.

Supportive communities will be available on site. Other amenities will include an urban farm, gym, community rooms, and 11,000 square feet of recreation space.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#The Bronx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy