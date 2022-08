DEER ISLE — The president of the Island Nursing Home Board of Directors has stepped down. Ronda Dodge informed the board several weeks ago that if she was able to successfully secure a one-year extension of the temporary closure license for Island Nursing Home from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, then she would step down to focus on other things. The extension was granted on Tuesday, July 19. Dodge announced to the board that she was stepping down during a regular board meeting on Thursday, July 21.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO