Congress & Courts

Jan 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Department of Justice probe, report says

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 3 days ago
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.

Ms Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to the House committee that is also investigating the violent events of January 6 last month. Investigators from the Justice Department reached out to Ms Hutchinson after her testimony to the House committee, reports ABC News.

The outlet also reported that the “extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear.”

During her two hours of testimony to the committee in June, she said that Mr Trump had tried to take control of the presidential limousine and take it to the Capitol on January 6 as Congress certified his defeat to Joe Biden.

She also claimed that Mr Trump wanted the metal detectors at the site of his speech on the morning of the attack removed, as the crowd was not large enough.

Ms Hutchinson told the committee that the then-president told rally organisers of his MAGA supporters: “They’re not here to hurt me.”

Following her appearance at the committee hearing, Mr Trump said he hardly knew Ms Hutchinson, despite her senior position with Mr Meadows.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’),” he wrote on Truth Social.

Red Hot Cinnamon
3d ago

Just like the white winged dove...Sings a song, sounds like she's singing convict...You zit, ooh...Just like the white winged dove...Sings a song, sounds like she's singing convict...You, orange you, said ooh...And the days go by, Trump sitting in a cell...On the web that is my own, I begin smiling again...Said to my friend, he's a cry baby (everything stopped)...Trump didn't matter...He acts like a spoiled baby then President...Well he seemed broken-hearted...Nothing within him...But the moment that I first laid...Eyes on him, in jail...America On the edge of happiness....

Victoria Windland Taraska
2d ago

Of course she is, this is her attempt at fame and popularity which will quickly die. Her role in any government is over. She will never be trusted!

Bridget Smith
2d ago

Yep her cooperation was all hearsay. I put a cup on the wall and I heard this one guy say that his sisters hairdressers cousins boyfriends sisters best friend said he heard his moms church group has a lady that knows president trumps wife is friends with this one girl that used to date one of president trumps drivers and he said he trump encouraged a riot!

