Jan 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Department of Justice probe, report says

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.

Ms Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to the House committee that is also investigating the violent events of January 6 last month. Investigators from the Justice Department reached out to Ms Hutchinson after her testimony to the House committee, reports ABC News.

The outlet also reported that the “extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear.”

During her two hours of testimony to the committee in June, she said that Mr Trump had tried to take control of the presidential limousine and take it to the Capitol on January 6 as Congress certified his defeat to Joe Biden.

She also claimed that Mr Trump wanted the metal detectors at the site of his speech on the morning of the attack removed, as the crowd was not large enough.

Ms Hutchinson told the committee that the then-president told rally organisers of his MAGA supporters: “They’re not here to hurt me.”

Following her appearance at the committee hearing, Mr Trump said he hardly knew Ms Hutchinson, despite her senior position with Mr Meadows.

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’),” he wrote on Truth Social.