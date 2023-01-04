Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Kevin Sterneckert, chief strategy officer at unified autonomous commerce platform DemandTec by Acoustic, discusses the impact of a “caring culture” and what retailers get wrong about forecasting. Name: Kevin Sterneckert Title: Chief strategy officer, DemandTec by Acoustic Company: Acoustic Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The past few years have taught us that virtually every industry—including apparel—has supply chain issues that must be addressed. These industries, from...

