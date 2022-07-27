Flood Damage: Flagler Res., Spinney Mtn. State Park closed

Flagler Reservoir, Spinney Mountain State Park closed due to flood damage 00:29

Flagler Reservoir in Kit Carson County and Spinney Mountain State Park in Park County were closed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife due to flood damage.

At Flagler Reservoir, the county road that crosses the dam was flooded in Tuesday's rainstorm.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

"It is not safe to drive a county road that crosses the dam. And CPW is concerned about the houses below the dam in the event we get more rain in the area later this week, as forecast," said CPW Acting Dir. Dugan in a tweet.

The reservoir is a part of the 400-acre Flagler Reservoir SWA located 5 miles east of the town of Flagler. It was drained in Aug. 2017 under an order from the Colorado Division of Water Resources. The dam gate has been open and the reservoir empty ever since, except when heavy rains fill it temporarily.

Flagler was acquired by Colorado as a recreation area in 1965. The Division of Wildlife took it over in 1978. It is a popular place to hunt deer, dove, pheasant, rabbit, wild turkey and waterfowl and to watch wildlife. It has picnic tables and restrooms.

In Park County, near 11-Mile Reservoir, Spinney Mountain State Park was closed after a flash flood on Tuesday evening. CPW hopes the repairs will be made in one day, with the goal to have the park reopen to the public on Thursday.