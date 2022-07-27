Win a trip to London to watch the Broncos play the Jaguars

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laura Phillips
The Denver Broncos are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this season, and fans can now enter to win tickets to the game.

Fans walk down Wembley Way before the NFL match at Wembley Stadium, London. Clive Gee/PA Images via Getty Images

Denver Broncos Charities launched the London Raffle Wednesday, July 27. The winner gets a five-day London excursion, including tickets to watch the Broncos game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

Details of the prize:

  • Two first-class roundtrip tickets, courtesy United Airlines
  • Accommodations for a five-night stay in the heart of London
  • Two lower-level tickets to see the Broncos play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium
  • Behind-the-scenes experiences at a private practice and on gameday
  • London attractions and excursions and more!

Raffle tickets are available online (https://www.denverbroncos.com/community/charities/raffle/london) now through Wednesday, August 31 at Noon. London Raffle tickets can only be purchased by someone 18+ and in the state of Colorado.

Fans can also enter the London Raffle in person at Empower Field at Mile High during Denver's two preseason contests on Saturday, Aug. 13 (vs. Dallas) and Saturday, Aug. 27 (vs. Minnesota). Tickets will be sold at raffle kiosks on the 100 Level (Sections 100, 108, 116, 125) beginning when gates open through halftime.

Only one winner will be selected. The winning ticket number will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Noon.

All proceeds from the London Raffle will benefit Denver Broncos Charities. The non-profit arm of the team focuses on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement.

