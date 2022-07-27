iOS 16 beta 4 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 now available to developers

9to5mac.com
9to5Mac
Here’s how deliveries and order tracking will work in the iOS 16 Wallet app
Package delivery and order tracking is one of the new features coming to the Wallet app in iOS 16. This is technically in the betas now, but no merchant partners have released support yet, so it’s essentially unusable. Hopefully, we’ll see something alongside iOS 16’s release in the fall; presumably, the Apple Store app will support it so you can track your new iPhone on your old iPhone.
9to5Mac
iPhone as Mac webcam: How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura [Video]
Apple is expanding the capability of its Continuity Camera feature this year with macOS Ventura and iOS 16. Now users will be able to use iPhone as Mac webcam for a high-quality, wireless experience. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Continuity Camera. Continuity Camera first arrived...
9to5Mac
Studio Display speaker problems acknowledged by Apple; not a hardware issue
A growing number of people have been reporting Studio Display speaker problems, and the good news is that it’s not a hardware problem. The bad news is that there’s no fix available as yet. Apple has acknowledged the issue, and while the company doesn’t yet have a solution,...
9to5Mac
Hiring trends indicate Apple plans to significantly expand its ads business
Just last week, Apple announced an expansion of its App Store Search Ads program with two new ad placements in the iOS App Store. Apple currently presents ads in apps like the App Store, News, and Stocks as well as more recent launches such as during Apple TV Friday Night Baseball streams. And recent accelerated hiring trends in the ads platform unit indicate that Apple’s advertising expansion is not slowing down, via Digiday.
9to5Mac
Apple delaying iPadOS 16 release to October; iOS 16 still expected in September
Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month, according to a new report from Bloomberg. While iOS 16 is still expected to be released during its usual launch window in September, Apple needs more time to perfect the iPadOS 16 experience as it relates to Stage Manager.
9to5Mac
Apple claims human rights violation over iPhone ban in Colombia, despite judge’s warning
In the latest bizarre twist to the patent infringement battle between Apple and Ericsson, the Cupertino company has responded to the iPhone ban in Colombia by claiming that its human rights have been infringed. The company requested emergency relief in Colombia just days after being warned by a US judge...
ExpressVPN now runs natively on Apple silicon Macs with latest update
ExpressVPN has been updated to version 11.5.0 for macOS users. It finally brings native support for Apple silicon Macs, which means M1 and M2 Mac users can take full advantage of this VPN running natively on their computers. The company says ExpressVPN users can now “enjoy the full performance benefits...
9to5Mac
Twitter Spaces to get a revamp with thematic stations and more
Twitter Spaces is in full swing as the company is planning a revamp to the service, alongside a new tab with different audio rooms, which appear to be thematic audio stations, and more. TechCrunch discovered Twitter’s plans and reached out to the company to confirm whether it was working on...
9to5Mac
Apple Pay web support added to third-party browsers in iOS 16; likely antitrust response
Apple Pay web support has been made available to third-party browsers in iOS 16 betas. The change has been confirmed to apply to Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. Apple has likely made the quiet change in response to upcoming antitrust legislation that seeks to outlaw the practice of forcing browser developers to use WebKit …
9to5Mac
Microsoft Teams is finally optimized to run natively on Apple Silicon
Over two years since Apple announced the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon for the Mac, Microsoft Teams is finally being updated to run natively on those Macs. The company announced this rollout in a blog post, saying it is “committed to innovation and committed to the Mac.”. Somewhat...
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ reportedly in talks for its first content made in Brazil
Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with exclusive shows and movies – and although most of them come from the US and Canada, there are already some productions from other places and in languages other than English. This time, it seems that Apple is now in talks to produce its first original content made in Brazil.
9to5Mac
Ad tracking rules could become much stricter in Europe; Apple’s ATT vindicated
A European court ruling could result in ad tracking rules becoming much stricter in future. The court essentially set a precedent that inferred data is still personal data. This means that if a company can work out things about you, then that information is protected every bit as much as personal data you provided directly …
9to5Mac
Apple Arcade removes first batch of originals, ‘Leaving Soon’ tab now gone
A couple of weeks after adding a new “Leaving Soon” tab to Apple Arcade, some of the original launch games have now been removed from the subscription service. In addition, this tab that showed the games leaving Arcade is also gone from the App Store. Apple Arcade launched...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
9to5Mac
Twitter account hijacks made possible by security error in over 3,200 mobile apps
Security researchers have discovered a developer error in more than 3,200 mobile apps, which make possible full or partial Twitter account hijacks. In the worst examples, affecting around 320 apps, it enables an attacker to gain complete control of a Twitter account …. This would enable them to perform any...
9to5Mac
Rumor claims new purple color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, same storage options, 30W charging, more
In less than two months, Apple will introduce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Although we already have a good picture of what this product will look like, a leaker is now corroborating some of the previous reports while giving a few tidbits about the next iPhone. Twitter...
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple relying on Sunny Optical for most iPhone 14 main camera lenses
In his latest analysis, Ming-Chi Kuo says Chinese Sunny Optical will be the largest supplier of wide-camera 7P lenses for the iPhone 14 series, exceeding the market consensus that Largan and Genius would have been the most important suppliers for this generation. Sunny Optical is still pretty much a new...
9to5Mac
Belkin’s MagSafe Continuity Camera mount for iPhone shown off in new videos
When Apple announced Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC, it showed off accessories from Belkin that will make it easy to mount your iPhone to the top of your Mac’s display. Those accessories aren’t yet available for purchase, but some early hands-on videos have hit the web this week showing Belkin’s MagSafe mount for Continuity Camera in the real-world.
9to5Mac
Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread arrives exclusively with HomeKit connectivity; neutral not required
Wemo is out with its latest smart home device today. The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread is HomeKit-only and offers the convenience of flicker-free technology and working with both neutral and no-neutral wiring for new and old homes alike. The dimmer even includes NFC support for a super smooth setup.
9to5Mac
OWC launches new 4TB version of its Envoy Pro FX portable SSD with Thunderbolt
OWC is once again expanding its lineup of Thunderbolt-capable accessories that are perfect companions for Mac users. This time, the company is expanding its Envoy Pro FX lineup of portable SSDs with a new 4TB option that offers a bus-powered drive with up to 2800MB/s speeds. OWC’s Envoy Pro FX...
