Capito Statement on Senate Passage of Bill Boosting Domestic Chip Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the below statement after voting for the CHIPS-Plus Act, bipartisan legislation that invests in domestic chip manufacturing, boosts the potential for scientific research at institutions across West Virginia, and increases opportunities for students entering the workforce in STEM-related fields.

“America can never be replaced as the global economic and innovation leader,” Senator Capito said. “Winning the future means making the necessary investments to address issues like the microchip shortage, prepare the next generation of workers in science and technology fields, and keep up with our competitors, including China. This legislation not only bets on American ingenuity, but it also authorizes funding that can be utilized by our institutions of higher education in West Virginia, as well as the type of research and innovation at the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown, Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County.”

CAPITO PRIORITIES:

As a member of the Commerce Committee, Senator Capito authored several provisions and amendments in the final legislative package to:

Ensure DOE National Labs, like the National Energy Technology Lab in Morgantown, were included and funded.

Prioritize rural-serving institutions for selection in the University Technology Center Program.

Demonstrate support and commitment to the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), which has been a critical means of access to research funding for universities across West Virginia.

Authorize investment in experiential learning opportunities in order to strengthen the pipeline of students entering the STEM workforce.