2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Lake Mary football makes history with record-setting turnout
LAKE MARY, FLORIDA – There may be a nationwide helmet shortage going on right now, but that hasn’t stopped kids from strapping up for their local high school football teams. In fact, they are coming out in droves this fall in Seminole County, an affluent region of Greater Orlando. “Despite the ...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse
Security screening devices alerted the deputy about the weapon.
Daytona International Airport launches K-9 plush toy initiative
The Daytona Beach International Airport has partnered with the Volusia Sheriff's Office to launch a "K9s and K9s," program, where K-9 officers have the chance to distribute a plush toy dog in the likeness of their four-legged partner to passengers. The airport has four K-9 teams, according to a press...
In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition
The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
Gator found with knife in it's head euthanized after investigation
An alligator found swimming in a Florida pond with a knife stuck in its head has been euthanized.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
27-year-old man accused of shooting at group of people on Volusia County roadway
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is accused of shooting at a group of people who were stopped in a median Sunday, as the suspect drove on International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona Beach. Alan Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm. Deputies say...
Prominent Winter Park political consultant pleads not guilty in alleged ghost candidate scheme
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Prominent political consultant Eric Foglesong of Winter Park appeared before a judge in a Seminole County courtroom on Tuesday. He pled not guilty to the five counts filed against him related to an alleged ‘ghost’ candidate scheme. It all has to do with...
Volusia Covid-19 cases stay high as deaths mount
Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases stubbornly continue at a high rate, up 3,245 in the past two weeks, compared to an increase of 3,145 in the previous two weeks, the July 29 report of the Florida Department of Health shows. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
Daytona Man Arrested After Dog Attacks Daughter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach resident was arrested Saturday by the Daytona Beach Police Department for reportedly failing to seek medical attention for his daughter who’d been attacked by the man’s dog. Trenton Boettcher was issued charges for child neglect and for allowing a known dangerous dog to attack. He posted the $7,000 bond set for him and is now back out of jail.
FDOT plans safety improvements for Granada
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements for Granada Boulevard along a portion of Ormond Beach’s downtown district. A meeting will be held starting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, to discuss a $5.4 million construction project that aims to narrow the travel lanes and “introduce subtle alignment shifts to help encourage slower driving speeds,” according to the project’s flyer. A looping presentation will be presented until 7:30 p.m.
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
