Daytona Beach, FL

wogx.com

2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County

Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
DELAND, FL
10NEWS

Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona International Airport launches K-9 plush toy initiative

The Daytona Beach International Airport has partnered with the Volusia Sheriff's Office to launch a "K9s and K9s," program, where K-9 officers have the chance to distribute a plush toy dog in the likeness of their four-legged partner to passengers. The airport has four K-9 teams, according to a press...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition

The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Covid-19 cases stay high as deaths mount

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases stubbornly continue at a high rate, up 3,245 in the past two weeks, compared to an increase of 3,145 in the previous two weeks, the July 29 report of the Florida Department of Health shows. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
HOLLY HILL, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Man Arrested After Dog Attacks Daughter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach resident was arrested Saturday by the Daytona Beach Police Department for reportedly failing to seek medical attention for his daughter who’d been attacked by the man’s dog. Trenton Boettcher was issued charges for child neglect and for allowing a known dangerous dog to attack. He posted the $7,000 bond set for him and is now back out of jail.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT plans safety improvements for Granada

The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements for Granada Boulevard along a portion of Ormond Beach’s downtown district. A meeting will be held starting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at The Casements, located at 25 Riverside Drive, to discuss a $5.4 million construction project that aims to narrow the travel lanes and “introduce subtle alignment shifts to help encourage slower driving speeds,” according to the project’s flyer. A looping presentation will be presented until 7:30 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

