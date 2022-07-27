Brewerytown Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Being Dropped Off At Penn Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering at Penn Hospital after being shot overnight. The shooting happened in Brewerytown on the 1700 block of North 31st Street around midnight on Wednesday.

Police found out about the shooting when the 32-year-old victim was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the elbow and buttocks.

Police found six shell casings at the scene.

The victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .