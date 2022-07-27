ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Nessel launches online complaint form to report elderly abuse

By FOX 17
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has established a new system that makes it easier for nursing home employees to report suspected financial exploitation of the elderly.

The new portal is the latest in a series of initiatives conducted under the Elder Abuse Task Force, Nessel’s office explains.

Staff members in nursing homes who suspect an individual may be spending an elderly resident’s money on something unrelated to that person’s care or desires are encouraged to file a complaint online .

“If a facility knows a resident has a stream of income, but their patient account is in the red, it may be a warning sign that someone is siphoning away the patient’s assets,” says Nessel. “That concern can be reported via this portal directly to our team to evaluate for investigation. We look forward to working collaboratively with the long-term care community to root out and prosecute any suspected abuse.”

All other individuals who suspect abuse in nursing homes are asked to call 1-800-24-ABUSE.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

