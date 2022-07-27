Tesla May Be Adding Parameters To Improve Its EV Range Estimates

The Ford F-150 Lightning is truly an all-American electric pickup as the automaker has announced it has delivered the truck to customers in all 50 US states. This is quite a remarkable achievement considering Ford has managed to do so in just two months since retail customer deliveries of the F-150 Lightning started at the end of May. It is also testament to Ford Motor Company's manufacturing and logistical might. As Ford puts it, you can now bump into an F-150 Lightning anywhere in the United States, from the shores of the Kenai River in Alaska to Houston and even Hawaii.

