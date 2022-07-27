Tesla May Be Adding Parameters To Improve Its EV Range Estimates

insideevs.com
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Cranking Out EVs And Packing Pier Parking Lots
Tesla has been quickly ramping up production at its car factory in China following a lengthy shutdown related to COVID-19. The automaker lost many weeks of production at the factory, which was an issue since it's Tesla's primary export hub. That said, the factory is back up to speed and...
Watch How Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Suffers From Power Limitations
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is one of the top-of-the-line versions of the Mach-E, envisioned for performance driving, rather than range. However, it notes some noticeable power limitations. We actually heard about this multiple times, by the way of reports from drag strips or tracks (in October 2021 and November...
Is Tesla Taking The Next-Gen Roadster To The LA Auto Show?
While it seems like the LA Auto Show just happened, it's coming again relatively soon. The 2022 show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 18 through November 27. For those unaware, the LA Auto Show is among the most anticipated across the globe each year due in part to its focus on the future.
NIO Electric Car Sales Slightly Increased In July 2022
NIO announced a mix of positive and negative news regarding July, as, besides a slight increase in deliveries, the company still notes production constraints. Last month, NIO delivered 10,052 cars, which is 27% more than a year ago. That's the second five-digit result after the 12,961 record in June. The...
UPDATE: How About A Smaller Tesla Cybertruck Built On Model Y Platform?
What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn't already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn't mentioned any such plans.
GM Warns Dealers About Penalties For Taking Advantage Of Demand
General Motors sent out a second message to its dealers in an attempt to curb potential behavior related to multiple high-demand vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV. Basically, the automaker is making its expectation very clear to its dealers and providing a warning about what the consequences may look like for dealers who don't comply.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Spotted During Commercial Shoot
Chevrolet is readying its Silverado EV for its debut next year and it looks like it’s already shooting a commercial for the Ultium-based electric pickup. The fully uncovered electric Silverado was spotted on the move in the town of Helena, Montana being followed by a matte black Porsche Cayenne camera car of the kind used to shoot high budget advertisements - they weren’t recording this for social medial.
Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany
Hyundai was seen testing the next generation Kona EV outside the Kia Hyundai testing center in Germany. Our spies had previously sent us photos of the plug-in hybrid version of the Kona, but this is the first time they have captured the all-electric variant, which should debut sometime in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Launches eActros With A Trailer
Mercedes-Benz Trucks announced that its eActros electric truck has been approved as a truck-and-trailer combination with a total weight of 40 tons. The company already accepts orders for this configuration, while the first vehicle has been deployed with Logistik Schmitt in the northern Black Forest, Germany, for a new phase of endurance testing.
Tesla Model S And X Available For Order In Europe Year-Long Hiatus
You have not been able to order a new Model S or Model X in Europe for almost two years now, but Tesla says it has just opened the Euro order books again and it estimates first deliveries should begin by the end of the year. You can now also pick the Plaid version of either model for the very first time in Europe too.
Check Out The BYD Seal: Tesla Model 3 Competitor From China
Market launch of the all-new and all-electric BYD Seal is just around the corner (customer deliveries are expected to begin this month), so let's take a look at this interesting model. Wheelsboy recently had an opportunity to check out the BYD Seal's exterior and interior at a stationary display and...
Nikola Agrees To Buy Battery Supplier Romeo Power For $144 Million
Nikola Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Romeo Power to acquire the battery supplier for about $144 million in stock. Nikola said the purchase will allow it to secure control of critical battery pack engineering and production process, as "Romeo has proven battery pack technologies and a significant battery cell supply agreement in place."
Tesla Opens Real Swimming Pool At Supercharger Station
Tesla has certainly made for some weird news over the years, and CEO Elon Musk has been known to have some crazy ideas. However, when we first saw posts on social media suggesting that the automaker actually opened a makeshift pool at a Tesla Supercharger station, we weren't so sure we should believe it.
MG EV Roadster Teased For The First Time As Electrifying MX-5 Rival
Ever since the patent renderings of MG's upcoming convertible sports car surfaced in June 2022, we've been waiting for some official details about the brand's electric rival for the Mazda MX-5 Miata. We finally get that in the form of a video teaser that shows us glimpses of MG's production...
Stellantis Overtakes Tesla In Europe EV Sales, Targets Top Spot
Stellantis is on a roll in Europe when it comes to electric vehicle sales, with the Franco-Italo-American group overtaking Tesla in the first half of the year and closing in on Volkswagen Group. The automotive group born from the merger of France's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to...
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 Announced In The US As $52,395 Base Model
BMW has added what will probably become the base model for the i4 lineup, the i4 eDrive35, which gets a smaller 70.2 kWh battery pack (good for 260 miles of range), as well as a single 281 horsepower and 295 pound-foot motor that pushes it to sixty in 5.8 seconds. This model variant will debut in Europe first, in Q4 2022, with US deliveries poised to start in Q1 2023.
Watch Colossal Hummer EV Race Durango Hellcat & Mercedes-AMG G63
The GMC Hummer EV is clearly a niche vehicle, but so what? Even if GM doesn't produce many, and few people round up the money to buy one, the mammoth EV is still making waves. It's honestly vehicles like the Hummer EV that work to get the attention of people who would otherwise do everything in their power to avoid the gas to electric transition.
Ford Already Delivered F-150 Lightning Trucks In All 50 US States
The Ford F-150 Lightning is truly an all-American electric pickup as the automaker has announced it has delivered the truck to customers in all 50 US states. This is quite a remarkable achievement considering Ford has managed to do so in just two months since retail customer deliveries of the F-150 Lightning started at the end of May. It is also testament to Ford Motor Company's manufacturing and logistical might. As Ford puts it, you can now bump into an F-150 Lightning anywhere in the United States, from the shores of the Kenai River in Alaska to Houston and even Hawaii.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos
We didn’t think Rolls-Royce was going to put a big screen and eliminate buttons in its upcoming Spectre EV, even though that trend is sweeping the industry, and a new set of spy shots brings confirmation. The Spectre will feature what looks like a very typical, traditional Rolls-Royce interior, where the tactile feeling of turning a knob or flipping a switch is more important than eliminating buttons.
Chevrolet Will Reportedly Make An Electric Corvette Sedan, Then An SUV
Rumors that General Motors is going to launch a Camaro-badged electric sedan have been around for months, but a new article says they are flat out wrong. It also says there won’t be an electric C8 Corvette, contradicting a different set of rumors, but that the C9 model to follow may be a full BEV.
