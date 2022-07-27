ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Suspected Drug Dealers Accidentally Call Police On Themselves

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsNao_0guxGeAc00
Photo: Getty Images

Four people in Middle Tennessee suspected of dealing drugs were arrested after accidentally calling police on themselves.

Police responded to an apartment complex in Gallatin around 10 p.m. on Friday (July 22) after a call to 911 that turned out to be an accidental call. According to WKRN , residents inside were attempting to sync a Bluetooth speaker to a phone when it dialed 911. Though the residents told dispatchers there was no problem, policy required police to respond to the call as a precaution.

However, Gallatin flex officers were already at the scene, surveilling the apartment as the residents were suspected of trafficking drugs. After the accidental 911 call, one resident, Lazavious King , reportedly placed two duffle bags inside a trash can, which officers later claimed contained drugs and weapons.

"So after the 911 call, they got nervous, and thought we were going to respond," said Lt. Lamar Ballard .

The bags were retrieved prior to the officers responding to the call . When they arrived, officers claimed to have smelled marijuana and secured the scene, the outlet reports.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence, finding during their search five pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 pistol, 50-round drum magazine, ammunition, loaded magazines for multiple weapons and more than $18,000 in cash. Four suspects were arrested: King, Brandon Banks , Asiah Sadler and Jarques Wordlaw Jr .

"Anytime you can take that much drugs off the streets and then anytime you can take weapons off the street out of the hands of felons, and in this case, high-powered weapons, yes, it is definitely making our community safer," said Lt. Ballard.

Each suspect is facing charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia while King and Banks face additional charges of maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of a firearm.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Gallatin, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV

Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover wreck in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated. The preliminary...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Marijuana#Middle Tennessee#Wkrn
fox17.com

MNPD: man found with bagged cocaine, fentanyl and oregano

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police arrested James Bell after officers found several drugs in his car, and bagged oregano. On April 14 MNPD says Bell was found with a stolen gun and brought into custody for being a felon with a firearm as well as theft of a firearm. At the time of the arrest Bell was carrying $815 and driving a Nissan Maxima which was towed to Freightliner Drive. Detectives secured a search warrant for the car the next day and searched it. Detectives found two baggies with 20 grams of a pink substance that later tested positive for fentanyl, four baggies holding 33 grams of cocaine, and two baggies of a green leafy substance determined to be oregano.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Middle Tennessee

A large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced pills were seized in a Middle Tennessee arrest. An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department, resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sheriff Auctions Pistols, Rifles, Shotguns

(WOODBURY, TN) Guns, guns, guns--if you want rifles, handguns, shotgun, knives and more weapons--the Cannon County Sheriff’s office is having an auction of seized weapons at 10:00 o'clock Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. This auction will be held at the Cannon County Community Center, 630 Lehman St. in neighboring Woodbury, TN.
WOODBURY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
qudach.com

Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for case of severe elder abuse in Oak Grove, victim in grave condition

Two Oak Grove residents have been arrested for alleged abuse and neglect of an elderly man that has put him in a hospital in grave condition. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann Harrison of Oak Grove allege that while in a caretaker role, they forced a 70-year old man to live alone in a camper outside of their Timberline Circle home between March 1 and July 10.
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy