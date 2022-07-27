ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later.

The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfMUI_0guxBpoQ00
Funnyman Chris Rock has finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap months later Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ycm7_0guxBpoQ00
Chris Rock clapped back at Will Smith during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment over the weekend Credit: Twitter/@TshweuMoleme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46H7m7_0guxBpoQ00
Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards Credit: AFP

Sources revealed to ET Online that Rock made a "joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.'"

Rock elaborate more on the slap during his set the following day at PNC Bank Center in New Jersey.

While speaking about sensitive people who choose to play the victim, Rock reassured fans that he's "not a victim".

“I’m not a victim, motherf*****. But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day," Rock said during Sunday's show, according to US Magazine.

"I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut," the Grown Ups star added.

During the show, Rock also referred to Smith as “Suge Smith,” a possible reference to the incarcerated Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, fellow comedian Kevin Hart - who coheadlined Saturday's event - gifted Rock a live goat on stage and announced its name as Will Smith.

“You know, you guys don't know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration,” Hart said on The Tonight Show on Monday.

“He's a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera and he's my GOAT.

“I gave him the goat. He almost cried. He almost broke down and cried on stage. It was a real moment,” Hart added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnLxN_0guxBpoQ00
Fellow comedian gift Chris Rock a live goat on stage Credit: Twitter/@TshweuMoleme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSYHm_0guxBpoQ00
Will Smith was handed a 10-year Oscars ban days after the incident Credit: AP

OSCAR SLAP

The now unforgettable moment occurred when the iconic standup comic made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, during this year's Academy Awards.

"Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Rock joked.

Demi Moore famously shaved her head for her role in the 1997 movie.

Jada, on the contrary, has been struggling with hair loss for years due to her alopecia diagnosis, and last year decided to shave it all off.

Will then stormed the stage and hit the presenter in what at first seemed like a stage bit before it all took a turn.

The audio and video feed was then cut for several seconds, presumably as a war of expletives was being hurled back and forth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKBbe_0guxBpoQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkJqg_0guxBpoQ00

After the confrontation, a stunned Rock said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

When the video restarted, Will did not look pleased as he yelled at the funnyman: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth."

Comments / 23

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
2d ago

Tons of respect for Chris Rock! I always loved Will Smith too. Makes me sad that Jada has messed him up so bad.

Reply
17
Bob Lob
2d ago

Will smith needs to be canceled. I’m a time like these we have someone not tolerate of others. This is no way to be in the spotlight.

Reply
13
⭐️J⭐️
2d ago

Your the Hero Let him accept consequences forslapping Chris! He is now the little man

Reply(1)
6
 

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

New York City, NY
