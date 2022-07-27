ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield City Council rejects ballot question on universal trash collection

By Sydney McDonald
broomfieldenterprise.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.broomfieldenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broomfield, CO
Government
City
Lakewood, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Valdez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Waste Collection#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Local#Strategic Initiatives#A1 Organics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling

Comments / 0

Community Policy