Kyle Okposo talks in depth with Spittin' Chiclets.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Sabres winger Kyle Okposo spent some time with the Spittin’ Chiclets gang doing their podcast. The group covered a lot of ground, but of course we’re more interested when the conversation switched to July 1, 2016 when Okposo became the most sought after free agent in the NHL and signed a seven-year/$42 million deal with the Sabres.

In the first two years of the deal, Okposo scored 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 65 games and 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in 76 games. He came off a 22 goals and 64 point season with the New York Islanders.

Okposo had spent nine years with the Islanders and he said of course the decision weighed on him, “It was hard. We built something that I think was really special, I grew up with a ton of those guys and we were tight. We went through the tough years and we were just getting good and it was myself, Frans Nielson and Matt Martin that all left that year and it changed the framework of the team.

“I never got offered a deal, but Buffalo was really high on my list actually because Factor was here (Ryan O’Reilly) and Eichs were their one-two centers and I’m like, ‘Man, this team’s going places, this team’s on the rise.”

Thinking back, things went fast that day including Steven Stamkos re-signing with the Tampa Bay Lighting just minutes before free agency started. Okposo said, “Within 45 minutes, (Shea) Weber got traded for Subban, (Taylor) Hall got traded for (Adam) Larsson and Stammer signed.

“I was stressed as all getup and right when all that happened, I had a call with Buffalo because they were in on Stammer and once Stammer signed, that’s when Buffalo called and a deal got done pretty quick.”

In his first year with the Sabres, Dan Bylsma was the head coach and Tim Murray was the general manager. All that and the players have changed numerous times since and Okposo said, “I think it has a pretty big impact with how things run. I think I’ve had three different GM’s here and it’s hard when you have turnover and you have somebody coming in with a new vision, it definitely affects the guys, but throughout the regime changes, I’ve done a good job of just being myself.

“I went into last season and there was a lot of things going on and I’m just going to be unapologetically myself and it worked out and I think we’re in a really good spot.”

Of course Okposo was talking about what happened with Jack Eichel last season. The Sabres co-captain hated that, “That situation was very stressful on everybody. I love Jack, he’s a good friend of mine. Obviously I had a job to do and I’m a Sabres player and Jack and I have had so many conversations and the person that’s ever going to be privy to those is Jack and he knows I care about him and will do anything to help him.

“It was such a difficult situation because for whatever reason, the CBA was written to where the teams had control of the final medical and as a person, you’re not going to let anybody tell you what to do with your body, so it was a rock and a hard place and I think agent Pat Brisson came in and did a great job of navigating the whole situation and him and Kevyn worked really closely to get that done in an amicable way and I’m so happy that Jack ended up getting the surgery and now he’s healthy.”

Once it was decided that Eichel was done in Buffalo, he was never around the team anymore. Okposo said, “I think for the team and how it affected us, Kevyn came in and was honest with what was going on right off the bat, so in the locker room, it didn’t really affect us too much and Jack wasn’t around which sucked, but we were just focused on playing”

The podcast also went back to the very serious and life threatening ordeal Okposo went through in March of 2017. The winger wound up in the NeuroSurgical ICU of Buffalo General Hospital and he said, “That one changed my life for the better, but it was pretty scary. I was at a rehab skate and we were doing a battle drill and I got hit and my head hit the boards, but it was nothing crazy, but my head hit the glass sideways and I remember coming off the ice and I grabbed a shake and I hadn’t had one of those shakes since college and something happened in my brain where it just completely switched how I was thinking and processing, so I went into this mode where I need to fix everything, I need to fix Buffalo, I need to fix the Sabres, I need to fix every relationship in my life and I couldn’t stop.”

Things didn’t end there. Okposo said, “I couldn’t sleep, so I was manic and didn’t sleep for six days and I essentially lost my mind, so I ended up in an ambulance and I called Mark Lindsay (a world-renowned chiropractor and soft tissue specialist) and that’s how I got fixed.

"I ended up taking all these different types of drugs to just calm me down, anti-psychotics, anti-suppressants, and I had never had any sort of mental health issues in my life and that was my first bout with paranoia, anxiety. So fast-forward six weeks and I’m still on three different drugs and I knew something was still messed up in my neck so I called Linds and told him I needed him.

I got into a helicopter for Kingston and when we get there, after imaging, he goes in my mouth and my eyes roll back in my head and when I was in the hospital I had had seizures, so he said 'If I take my hand off, you’re going to have a seizure again,' so he treats me for 90 minutes and he finally gets the adjustment that he wants and I start bawling and that was the watershed moment. I slept for 12 hours and it was the first time I had slept for more than four hours in eight weeks.”

As the Sabres team leader, Okposo draws from this experience and he really cares. He has said this before, but it’s worth repeating, “Now in the locker room, like I know it’s super taboo to talk about mental health, but ---- that, in the room I’m telling guys if somebody is having a bad day, I’m going over there and I’m asking how they’re doing and just as long as you know that you’re in a safe space where you can be able to do that is so important and that’s something I’m trying to change from the old school ways.”

They did discuss this year’s Sabres team too. We just got a one week look at the Sabres prospects and we saw many of them get better last season. As far as guys that could blossom this year Okposo said, “JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, those are the two can’t miss prospects in Rochester, but if you’re looking for an under the radar guy I’d go with Mattias Samuelsson. This guy’s a unit and his old man played in the NHL for 14 years and he just plays hard.

“We have so many young guys and that haven’t reached their full potential and maybe won’t for a little while and that’s OK because they’re going to grow at their own pace, but they have an environment to do that now. You’ve got Casey Mittelstadt up front, you’ve got Cuzy and Thompson scored 38 last year and that’s not a fluke, he was dominant and the best part about it is all these guys are such good kids, like we sit in the locker room and for an hour, it’s like college and it’s so much fun.

“On the backend you’ve got Dahlin and Power and Dahlin is only 22-years-old and you need to learn how to be efficient at defense and I think that’s something that Dahlin is getting a lot better at and he’s only going to continue to grow and he’s so driven that he wants to be the best . Owen just got his feet wet last year and he’s so heady and he’s super cerebral out there, like he shouldn’t be doing these things at 19-years-old. Jokiharju is really solid and really under the radar.”

Okposo also talked about how Don Granato wants players to be fearless and attack.

If you have some time, this episode is very much worth a listen.