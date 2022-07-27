ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Police give “all clear” after bomb threat on Auburn University campus

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vuwof_0guxBCpR00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Auburn Police have cleared the Nursing building on Auburn University’s campus and said It is safe to resume normal activity.

This after students, faculty, and staff at Auburn University were made aware via an Auburn University Alert that police were investigating a reported bomb threat at Nursing Building.

The AU alert was issued Wednesday afternoon around noon and urged those on campus to stay clear of the area until given all clear, which happened about 30 minutes later. You are still asked to report suspicious items/activity to the police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Normal, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#All Clear#Auburn Police#Auburn University#Auburn University Alert#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy