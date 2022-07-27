ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Suspected Drug Dealers Accidentally Call Police On Themselves

By Sarah Tate
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Four people in Middle Tennessee suspected of dealing drugs were arrested after accidentally calling police on themselves.

Police responded to an apartment complex in Gallatin around 10 p.m. on Friday (July 22) after a call to 911 that turned out to be an accidental call. According to WKRN , residents inside were attempting to sync a Bluetooth speaker to a phone when it dialed 911. Though the residents told dispatchers there was no problem, policy required police to respond to the call as a precaution.

However, Gallatin flex officers were already at the scene, surveilling the apartment as the residents were suspected of trafficking drugs. After the accidental 911 call, one resident, Lazavious King , reportedly placed two duffle bags inside a trash can, which officers later claimed contained drugs and weapons.

"So after the 911 call, they got nervous, and thought we were going to respond," said Lt. Lamar Ballard .

The bags were retrieved prior to the officers responding to the call . When they arrived, officers claimed to have smelled marijuana and secured the scene, the outlet reports.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence, finding during their search five pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 pistol, 50-round drum magazine, ammunition, loaded magazines for multiple weapons and more than $18,000 in cash. Four suspects were arrested: King, Brandon Banks , Asiah Sadler and Jarques Wordlaw Jr .

"Anytime you can take that much drugs off the streets and then anytime you can take weapons off the street out of the hands of felons, and in this case, high-powered weapons, yes, it is definitely making our community safer," said Lt. Ballard.

Each suspect is facing charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia while King and Banks face additional charges of maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of a firearm.

Comments / 0

 

