Breaking Down ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed’s Legal Drama Following Domestic Violence Charge

Mike Shouhed John Tsiavis/Bravo

Following his time on Shahs of Sunset, Mike Shouhed made headlines for his actions outside of reality tv.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the Bravo personality was arrested following a domestic incident. The victim in the situation was not named at the time, however, Shouhed previously revealed that he was engaged to girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen during the season 9 reunion for Shahs of Sunset.

“I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring,” Shouhed, who was married to Jessica Parido from 2015 to 2017, detailed during the August 2021 episode. “We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be.”

Ben-Cohen, for her part, opened up about looking forward to the couple’s “amazing” future.

“We took one long vacation this year, and I wanted it to be alone with just him. And he said, ‘No, if it’s the only long trip that we’re taking this year, you better bet we’re going to take the kids,'” the businesswoman, who shares two kids with ex-husband Tal Bahari, recalled. “While I was tanning and having my drinks, he’s like, ‘I got this.’ Every single night, he bathes my kids, he brushes their teeth. He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone step kids. And that’s why I know, this time around is so different.”

She added: “The love and the connection that we have with each other like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life. Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn’t live without him.”

Following Shouhed’s arrest, the duo have not addressed his legal issues publicly. In July 2022, Ben-Cohen’s attorney Joshua Ritter confirmed that his client was involved in the situation.

“Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” Ritter told Us. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

Less than one month after Shouhed’s personal drama, Us confirmed that Shahs of Sunset was officially ending after nine seasons.

Scroll down for everything to know about Shouhed’s legal drama: