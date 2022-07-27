ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More monsoonal rains to hit Colorado, likely to impact outdoor recreation through weekend

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: mdesigner125 (iStock).

It's been a wet few weeks across the state of Colorado and that trend is set to continue, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread monsoonal rains and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, with an even higher chance of severe weather taking place on Thursday and Friday.

Elevated flash flood risk will remain present throughout the weekend after peaking on Thursday and Friday. It's also worth noting that a flood watch has been activated in the southwest region of the state through at least Wednesday night.

Excessive rainfall will be hitting already saturated ground, which will be particularly problematic in burn scar areas.

The risk of flooding and lightning will add a hazard to outdoor recreation in much of the state over upcoming days. Plan ahead for wet conditions and be very aware of potential lightning storms rolling through, especially if in exposed ridgeline areas.

To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.

