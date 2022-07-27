Calvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Click here to read the full article.

With his new album coming next week, the details of Calvin Harris ‘ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 are becoming clearer. On Wednesday (July 27), the Scottish producer dropped the tracklist for the LP, out August 5 via Sony.

The album will include the already released singles “Potion” (with Dua Lipa and Young Thug), “New Money” (with 21 Savage) and “Stay With Me” (with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.) The tracklist reveals that the album will also include “Stay With Me (Part 2)” which will again feature the trifecta of stars.

Additionally, Stefflon Don, Chlöe and Coi Leray will feature together on “Woman Of The Year,” Charlie Puth and Shenseea will feature on “Obsessed,” Busta Rhymes will feature on “Ready Or Not,” Jorja Smith and Lil Durk will feature on “Somebody Else,” 6lack and Donae’o will beature on “Nothing More to Say,” Snoop Dogg and Latto will do their first ever collab with “Live My Best Life,” Swae Lee will feature on “Lean On Me,” and Pharrell will return for the Pusha T collab “Day One.”

These tracks come in addition to “New To You,” Harris’ track with Normani, Tinashe and Offset that is scheduled to release this Friday (July 29.)

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is the long-awaited follow up to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 , which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 42 weeks on the chart. Harris’ 2014 album, Motion , spent 44 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 5, while 2012’s 18 Months spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 19. His 15-plus year career includes one Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 , his Rihanna collab “We Found Love,” which stayed in the chart’s top position for ten weeks in 2011 and 2012.

See the complete tracklist for Harris’ new album below.