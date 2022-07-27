Amber Portwood loses custody of son, says mental illness was ‘used against’ her

Amber Portwood believes her mental illness was “used against” her after losing custody of 4-year-old son James to ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Shortly after news broke via The Sun on Tuesday that the cinematographer, 38, was awarded full physical and legal custody of the little one, Portwood, 32, went Live on Instagram.

In addition to telling her followers that she was staying “positive” and going to “fight this,” the “Teen Mom OG” star argued that she should not be held accountable for mistakes from her “past” as long as she is working to better herself.

The MTV personality, who has been vocal about her struggles with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, gushed about her “great” relationship with her and Gary Shirley’s 13-year-old daughter, Leah.

Portwood claimed that James also enjoys their time together, saying he repeatedly tells her, “I love you.”

Per the ruling, Glennon will now be able to move their son from Indiana to his home state of California — but Portwood has been granted overnight visits with James, beginning at three days each month.

The judge advised that she and Glennon do monthly drug screen tests, also asking the lighting and camera technician to “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Portwood gave birth to James in May 2018, one year before she and Glennon called it quits.

The former couple split in July 2019 when the reality star was arrested for allegedly attacking him with a machete. Glennon was then granted primary physical custody, sharing joint legal custody with Portwood.

The Indiana native pleaded guilty in October of that year to domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

She was sentenced to probation and ordered to attend parenting classes.

As the exes subsequently engaged in a lengthy custody battle, Portwood was allowed three unsupervised visits per month with her youngest child.