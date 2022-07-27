ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe ISD responds to accusations of Critical Race Theory in schools after being targeted by group

By Natalie Hee
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 4

Light Speed
2d ago

Teachers and schools don’t even know what Critical Race Theory is. Talk about mass hysteria. A good rule of thumb is that if it’s not on the STAAR Test, it’s not taught. Which is why kids can’t write cursive, spell, punctuate, or know stuff.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Conroe, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Race Theory#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Houston Conroe Isd#Republicans#Democrats#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy