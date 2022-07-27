Retta Is Still Salty Over the Cancellation of Good Girls

www.glamour.com
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie’s Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
The most darling duo! Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, have made many adorable appearances together over the years. The rapper welcomed his baby girl with Emma Cannon in July 2009. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over his ex in a social […]
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok
Brigitte Bardot might just be our ultimate nostalgic hair icon for 2022—since her bombshell look is a reference point for countless trending styles, be it her sweeping bangs, golden blonde tones, or teased-up styling. So it's not surprising that Bardot look-alike Shay Sullivan has gone viral on TikTok with...
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Dating Again: ‘He’s Living His Best Life'
Despite ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, it seems Brad Pitt is “living his best life” in Los Angeles. When he's not producing and starring in movies like Bullet Train or running his winery in France, a source tells People that Pitt is getting back into the dating game. "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the source said. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
BET
Nene Leakes Calls Out ‘Abusers’ As Ongoing Battle With Bravo Continues And Hints At Releasing A Book
Nene Leakes is fed up and took to Twitter to share her frustration on the “abusers” who want “power over their victims,” referencing her ongoing battle with Bravo and retweeting fans who are in support of her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum tweeted “Everybody can...
Selena Gomez Just Debuted Curly Bangs and They Look Amazing
Selena Gomez is starting her 30th year with a bang—curly bangs, that is. On July 27, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted her new look in a TikTok video with best friend Francia Raisa, during which the duo riffed on the “He's a 10, but…” TikTok meme. This marks the first time she’s publicly worn her hair curly since debuting blunt bangs in May.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Rips His Pants Open Mid-Performance
Detroit, MI – Chris Brown suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on one of the recent stops of his and Lil Baby’s One Of Them One’s Tour. The embarrassing moment took place when Breezy hit the stage in Detroit on July 30. Footage shows Brown slow-dancing to “No Guidance” when his pants split right down the crotch area, which he and the crowd both got a laugh out of in the midst of the chaos.
Kourtney Kardashian Reminded Everyone Her Kids Don’t Have Instagram Accounts
Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter recently to clarify that her son Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, does not have an Instagram account. There are fake accounts purporting to be him (people make profiles for celebs’ kids all the time…it’s very weird, tbh), but lest you get confused, they are, at best, fan accounts. They’re not actually Mason, who is all of 12.
Tracy Morgan loves sharks so much he has a 20,000-gallon tank filled with them
CNN’s John Berman chats with actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is hosting a new TV special “Sharks! with Tracy Morgan” with his daughter as part of Discovery’s annual “Shark Week.” Discovery and CNN share the same parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
Cara Delevingne Explains 'Odd' Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs
The model went viral with photos of her holding the rapper's dress train made the rounds on social media.
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
BET
Patti LaBelle Thought Jazmine Sullivan Hated Her In Misunderstanding
Sometimes, it’s all just a big misunderstanding. That’s what happened recently regarding Patti LaBelle and fellow singing legend Jazmine Sullivan. Appearing on Drink Champs, the Godmother of Soul revealed that she felt that Sullivan disliked her. “I thought Jazmine Sullivan hated me,” she told co-hosts NORE and DJ...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Spotted In NYC For Date Night
New York, New York – The brand new parents, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, are most likely busy with their newborn on top of their busy careers, but they manage to find time to go out as a couple. On Sunday (July 24), Lord Pretty Flacko and Rih Rih were...
King Princess Wrote ‘Talia’ Sobbing in a USC Practice Room
The word swagger is often used to describe King Princess, a.k.a. 23-year-old Michaela Strauss. It's an apt description: She blew up at 19 with her first single, “1950,” a soulful lesbian love song with a hook so sharp it inspired Harry Styles to reach for his phone and tweet. Shortly after, she followed it up with hits like “Pussy Is a God” and “Talia,” and her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen, a coming-of-age record about getting your heart smashed and staying up late with your friends.
