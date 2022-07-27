ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

Rain free streak, summer heat keeps Chalk Mountain Fire smoldering

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI6nl_0guwsgVN00

Crews continue to battle Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County 00:23

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Firefighters continued making progress on the Chalk Mountain Fire on July 26, containing it by 40% despite persistent hot and dry conditions.

An upperlevel ridge remains in place across much of Texas, holding the heat in place. Temperatures will climb to as high as 104 degrees on July 27, with south winds expected at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. Relative humidity will drop to nearly 20%.

The current rain free streak at Dallas-Fort Worth is at 54 days (5th driest ever) with no precipitation expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tChF5_0guwsgVN00
Fire conditions across the region remain at a critical level. Soil moisture remains completely depleted to a depth of at least eight inches. Somervell County Sheriff's Office

Firefighter's primary area of emphasis is the northern perimeter near the intersection of FM 205 and the northwestern edge of the fire. Visible smoke was observed in this area throughout the day as hotspots interspersed with unburned fuel are causing flareups.

Planes flew overhead, dropping retardant and cooling the area, allowing ground crews the chance to work on hotspots. But the fire continues to smolder and creep through.

In addition, the eastern and western edges of the fire are being monitored for remaining hotspots.

Fire conditions across the region remain at a critical level. Soil moisture remains completely depleted to a depth of at least eight inches. This means the moisture normally present in the ground is not available to slow the spread of fires. This lack of moisture is facilitating the smoldering and the burning of roots across the Chalk Mountain Fire.

The Somervell County Sheriff's Office reminds that prevention of the next ignition is of utmost importance in preventing the next wildfire. Refrain from parking vehicles on dry grass and make sure all power equipment is in good working condition.

Also, wildfires are a no drone zone.

There are no current evacuations or closures impacting the Chalk Mountain Fire.

Contact the Somervell County Sheriff's Office for the most current information on evacuations and closures at 254.897.2242.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
City
Glen Rose, TX
County
Somervell County, TX
City
Chalk, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Mountain Fire#Soil Moisture#Vehicles#Crews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy