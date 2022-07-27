Lana Del Rey Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Stole Her Car

Photo: Getty Images North America

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has allegedly been stalking her this year. As TMZ reports, the singer-songwriter sought protection after Eric Everardo allegedly visited her home on two separate occasions. She claims he stole her Jaguar the first time he trespassed on her property in February and was later criminally charged for the theft. He then returned to her house earlier this month and left a bag at her gate containing a disturbing letter declaring his desire to see her again. LDR also accused Everardo of texting her sister a couple times between February and July, though it is unclear how he obtained her phone number considering he doesn't know the singer or her family.

Everardo has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from LDR, her sister and her brother, and prohibits any form of contact. A hearing is set for next month.

This isn't the first time LDR has dealt with a stalker. As NME points out, she opened up about a stalker going to jail for a year in 2018; in 2016, a man was sentenced to nearly three months in prison for breaking into her home, and that same year a restraining order was granted against two Russian fans who threatened her; and in 2015 a man was arrested for stealing two of her cars.