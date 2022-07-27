LeAnn Rimes Performs An Iconic Song Decades Apart & It Will Give You Chills

Photo: Getty Images

It’s been more than two decades since LeAnn Rimes marked a major milestone for one of her most iconic songs, and the country music giant is observing the anniversary with a throwback performance clip.

Twenty-six years ago on Wednesday (July 27), Rimes saw her 1990s song “Blue” become her first No. 1 hit, “and i am grateful to still be performing it now,” she shared on Instagram. The title track of her 1996 album is one of Rimes’ biggest hits, appearing on her 11-track debut studio album with “One Way Ticket,” “Hurt Me” and other fan-favorite songs. Rimes thanked her longtime fans “for making little le’s wildest dreams come true and supporting me ever since!”

Rimes shared reel on Instagram, beginning with a throwback clip from around the time she released Blue. Then, it transitions into recent footage of Rimes singing the same song. She captioned, “how it (kind of) started vs how it’s (still) going,” and hoped to have “just as much fun with [god’s work].”

Rimes — who recently announced her upcoming holiday show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee — is getting ready to release her highly-anticipated new album, god’s work. The 12-track album “is beyond special to me and we have carefully curated every step of this process, like never before,” Rimes previously said. She opted to keep each letter lowercased because “If we’re arguing about why the ‘g’ is or isn’t capitalized, we’re missing the whole point. It’s so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances.”

So far, Rimes has released a few songs from god’s work, including “how much a heart can hold,” “the only” and “the wild.” The album is set to release on September 16. See the full track list here. See Rimes’ Instagram reel below: