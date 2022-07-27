ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Polling Could Change His Decision to Run in 2024: Obama Adviser

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
TheThumper
3d ago

it's sad Joe Biden was the absolute best the Democrats had to offer. it's even sadder they don't have anyone better to offer now.

Jessica Hammaker
2d ago

well let's see what did Joe tell us he was the most popular president ever to run in the United States Joe Biden said he got more votes than Obama ever got Joe Biden said he got more votes than Trump could have ever got if you talk to him right now he's the hottest thing since toast so the only thing this article is about is Joe changed his mind he's going back down to his basement forever

Guess Me
3d ago

Obama must be owning up he is Biden’s adviser,,that’s why he’s did such a good job of Destroying this Nation……

