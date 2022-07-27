People Are Mourning the End of the Choco Taco, a Mount Rushmore Ice Cream Treat

1. While we wait for Charles Barkley to make a decision about whether to join LIV Golf, we need to put sports media aside and address a story that has rocked the country.

On Monday, Klondike announced that it was discontinuing the Choco Taco. The treat featured fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.

Since the announcement, all sorts of people have shared their dismay at the demise of Choco Taco.

Senators have weighed in.

Serena Williams’s husband, Alexis Ohanian has offered to save the Choco Taco.

Author Stephen King shared his concern.

And ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt revealed a personal story about Choco Taco.

I don’t want to kick all the Choco Taco lovers while they’re down, but if all of the people who have tweeted about the Choco Taco the past couple of days actually purchased Choco Tacos, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

And while the Choco Taco is legendary, it’s not the GOAT.

But here we are, with a Mount Rushmore ice cream truck treat gone, done, finished.

So, now what are you supposed to do now when on a hot summer day you hear the bells from around your block and you walk outside your house and wait for that white truck to pull around as you plot out your order?

Here are your best options:

Cherry Italian ice: But it has to be Marino’s. No other brand will suffice. And the ice cream man must give you the little wooden spoon. And you must flip the ice so you get all the shaved bits at the bottom.

Oreo ice cream sandwich: Way better than a Chipwich. The Oreo cookies are better than chocolate chip cookies, and the cookies-and-cream ice cream is better than plain vanilla ice cream.

Toasted Almond Bar: The toasted almost bar does not get enough credit for being an all-time treat. Even Good Humor has disrespected the deliciousness by not including it among its top items.

Ice cream sandwich: Basic, simple, but always consistent and gets the job done when you need an ice cream fix.

2. Aaron Rodgers got all the attention Tuesday when it came to training camp arrivals, but Russell Wilson also made a memorable entrance, at Broncos camp, thanks to his monster truck and oddly wearing his own jersey.

3. Notre Dame used The Hangover, as well as Mike Golic, to hype up the school's Oct. 8 game in Las Vegas, in this creative video.

4. Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón was not happy with his performance Tuesday night, but his anger ended up being a problem for one of his teammates.

5. Amazon has released a new trailer for the upcoming series based on A League of Their Own.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a fun conversation with the always entertaining Peter Schrager.

Topics covered include the changes to the Good Morning Football cast, inside stories from Sean McVay’s recent wedding, Zach Wilson’s recent turn in the spotlight, which current NFL players would make good broadcasters, the death of comedy in movies, Succession and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up was released 35 years ago today. If you've never seen this video of him doing the song with the Foo Fighters, check it out now.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.