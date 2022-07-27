ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan PD: Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested

By Seth Feiner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around a downtown neighborhood naked with hand saws.

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in Mobile County

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws in the 200-300 block of South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized, Dothan patrol says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g20i_0guwlHJR00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwMSu_0guwlHJR00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJsb3_0guwlHJR00
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

No one was injured and police say the woman is likely mentally disabled.

She is now receiving treatment at Southeast Health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy