White Noise: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Noah Baumbach movie

Noah Baumbach is back on the scene with a 2022 new movie , White Noise , which reunites him with frequent collaborators Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (who is also Baumbach’s partner).

With movies like Marriage Story and Frances Ha , Baumbach has become a filmmaker that always draws the attention of movie fans, with White Noise poised to do the same. Not to mention the movie is based on a critically-praised book by Don DeLillo, including having won the National Book Award.

Here is everything that we know about White Noise .

White Noise comes to select movie theaters on November 25 before it makes its premiere on Netflix on December 30. It is unclear at this time if the November 25 date is worldwide or just for the US. However, all of this comes after the movie has its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on August 31.

The release in movie theaters ahead of its streaming debut ensures that White Noise is eligible to compete in this year's Oscars.

What is the White Noise plot?

White Noise is a big screen adaptation of Don DeLillo’s book of the same name.

The story follows Jack, a college professor who teaches Hitler studies at a liberal arts college in Middle America. Living with his family, including his fourth wife Babette and their kids, they must face death and all the complications that brings when an airborne toxic event descends on their town.

Who is in the White Noise cast?

Adam Driver leads the White Noise cast as Jack. Driver has worked with Baumbach multiple times before, most notably in Marriage Story but also The Meyerwoitz Stories , While We’re Young and Frances Ha . Driver is an Oscar-nominated actor for Marriage Story and BlackKklansman , with some of his other big movies including House of Gucci , The Last Duel , Logan Lucky and a little thing called Star Wars .

Greta Gerwig is on board to play Jack’s wife, Babette. Gerwig has been more active behind the camera in recent years ( Little Women , Lady Birdy and the upcoming Barbie movie), but she has also starred in multiple movies for Baumbach, including Mistress America , Frances Ha and Greenberg . Gerwig and Baumbach are partners in real life.

Also in the cast are Jodie Turner-Smith ( Anne Boleyn , Queen & Slim ), Don Cheadle ( Avengers: Endgame , Black Monday ), Raffey Cassidy ( Vox Lux , The Killing of a Sacred Deer ), May Nivola ( The Pursuit of Love ), Sam Nivola ( Maestro ), Lars Eidinger ( Irma Vep , Babylon Berlin ) and André Benjamin, aka André 3000 ( Semi-Pro , High Life ).

Is there a White Noise trailer?

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for White Noise . It looks like an entirely new kind of movie from Noah Baumbach, but we can probably bet that he is bringing his unique touch to this story. Watch the White Noise teaser below:

Who is Noah Baumbach?

Noah Baumbach is a writer and director that has become one of the most prominent voices of the independent film community over the last 20 or so years.

Debuting with Kicking & Screaming in 1995, Baumbach really took off with The Squid and the Whale in 2005, then with critical darlings like Greenberg , Frances Ha , While We’re Young and Mistress America . He began a partnership with Netflix with The Meyerowitz Stories that continued with Marriage Story , his most widely seen and feted movie to date, and now White Noise .

