Myles Garrett: Browns expectations unchanged regardless of Deshaun Watson ruling

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – As the gates opened Wednesday morning for the first media availability of training camp, the skies over CrossCountry Mortgage Campus were gloomy and gray.

The Browns hope it’s not an omen.

Everyone is waiting for Sue L. Robinson to hand down her ruling regarding Deshaun Watson. It feels as if the Browns season hangs in the balance, but not to All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

“It doesn’t change regardless how that situation works itself out,” Garrett said. “And we’re going to hold ourselves to a higher standard no matter what happens, and our defense is going to do what we do.

“Last time I heard, they can’t win if they don’t score points.”

On paper, the Browns figure to be a legitimate playoff contender following the acquisition of Watson from the Texans in March for six draft picks, including three first rounders, and a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

“I feel like at least on paper right now, we're one of the most talented groups. But at the end of the day, the paper doesn't mean anything,” cornerback Greg Newsome II said. “We have to be able to translate it onto the field. I just think this offseason, just how we've all jelled, you can just see the growth we've had this offseason. Regardless if it's one, two or whatever it may be, we'll be ready to go regardless.”

It is disingenuous to think Watson’s playing status won’t impact their ability to produce offensively, if not win, but the Browns claim to not be feeling the impact of being forced to play the waiting game concerning Watson.

“When he gets in this building, he's worried about football and football only, so we're going to worry about football and football only,” Newsome said. “We'll let legal stuff pan out the way it's supposed to pan out. We've kind of just got to focus on us getting ready for the season.

“Obviously, we hope D-Wat's there Week 1, but if he's not, we've got guys that are going to be able to step in and play right away.”

While the speculation about what may or may not happen with Watson has been non-stop this summer Garrett has found a way to tune out the noise.

“When I was working out in the offseason, I hardly paid any attention to it,” Garrett said. “So unless someone brought it to me and asked me a question, I had no knowledge of it and I tried to keep myself out of the situation, because I’m not in it. It doesn’t pertain to me, and I try to stay in my work.”

The prevailing expectation is that Watson will be disciplined in some fashion and miss the start of the season leaving the quarterbacking to backup Jacoby Brissett, signed this offseason from Miami.

The belief in Brissett is strong.

“I think he’s a very quality quarterback. I think he’s a solid player,” Garrett said. “I think he’ll come in and be a good leader for us even when he’s not on the field. And when he’s on the field, I think he’s talented enough to win games by himself. I’m looking forward to see what he can do.”

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, Garrett has seen plenty of quarterbacks come and go and he’s not going to let what happens affect him or the defense’s approach this season.

“I mean the offense always needs our best, so it’s not going to change when he’s not on the field or he is on the field,” Garrett said. “We’re always going to do our very best as best as we can and execute how we know we should.”