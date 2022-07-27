Bush Return with Upcoming Ninth Album ‘The Art of Survival’ & New Single

Bush is returning with its ninth album The Art of Survival, out October 7, the band’s first release since The Kingdom in 2020, and with the new single “More Than Machines.”

Girls you in control, not the government, sings Gavin Rossdale as “More Than Machines” busts open around punching riffs and a rougher refrain. Then, the lyrics We are more than machines, offer a word of empowerment for women, counter the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade in the U.S., address the depletion of the environment, and address the move toward a more android-driven reality.

“This is an action-packed song with three really big topics,” said Rossdale of the track in a statement. “Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that because it’s important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us.”

“It’s a topic we’ve heard since the ’50s,” he added. “I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe.”

Produced by Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco, Godsmack), who also produced “Flowers On A Grave” and the title track off The Kingdom (2020), The Art of Survival speaks to the human condition via innate instinct and resiliency against hardship.

“Instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds,” said Rossdale. “People just find a way to push through. We’ve all obviously suffered in varying degrees. I think the nature of life is the art of survival. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way.”

Rossdale added, “In recent memory, we’ve made major strides and shown great resilience in the face of war, endless instances of racism, gender politics, a pandemic, and a melting pot of what we’ve experienced. For me, ‘The Art of Survival’ encompasses all of this.”

The Art of Survival Track Listing:

Heavy Is The Ocean Slow Me More Than Machines May Your Love Be Pure Shark Bite Human Sand Kiss Me I’m Dead Identity Creatures of the Fire Judas Is A Riot Gunfight 1000 Years

Photo by Dove Shore / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media