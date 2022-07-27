Hayes recognized as Georgia Solicitor-General of the Year

Bibb County Solicitor-General Rebecca Grist presents the Solicitor-General of the Year Award to Todd Hayes. Special

Cherokee County Solicitor-General Todd Hayes was honored as Solicitor-General of the Year during the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council summer conference earlier this month.

The Georgia Association of Solicitors-General chooses a top prosecutor each year to honor with this award. During the award presentation, Bibb County Solicitor-General Rebecca Grist said that Hayes was the unanimous choice for the association.

“Todd is brilliant, he is kind, he is funny, and he is tireless. In any given year, he probably gives more to the Solicitor-General’s Association and the prosecution profession as a whole than most do in an entire career,” said Grist. “If you ask, he will do, and he will exceed your expectations by a mile. Anything he does is with gusto.”

Hayes is serving his first term as Cherokee County’s solicitor-general, and is running unopposed for a second term to begin in January.

During his service in Cobb County as an assistant solicitor-general, he was honored as the 2011 Assistant Solicitor-General of the Year. Todd is a “triple Dawg,” having earned his undergraduate degree, MBA, and law degree from the University of Georgia. A 2017 graduate of Leadership Cherokee, Hayes is an active member of the Rotary Club of Canton and the Canton Optimist Club.

“This award is really just a testament to the outstanding work my staff does each day for our neighbors and friends here in Cherokee,” Hayes said in a statement. “They make me look good every day and, along with my wonderful family, are deserving of the credit for the successes the office has enjoyed over the last three and a half years.”