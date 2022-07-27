5 arrested for stolen vehicles, marijuana, and stolen guns, Memphis police say (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five men were arrested for several burglaries, stolen guns, and having over 700 grams of marijuana.

On Jul. 25, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Ten Mile Creek Apartments, which is in the 2700 block of Claudette Street, to a stolen Hyundai Elantra that GPS was tracking.

When officers arrived, they saw several men standing near the Hyundai and an Infiniti.

The five men got into a white Toyota Camry, with a fraudulent Tennessee tag that expired on Jun. 9, and drove off at a high rate of speed, court documents showed.

During the pursuit, the Toyota made a U-turn, jumped a curb, and drove northbound through the grass heading back towards the apartment complex.

MPD deployed stop sticks that hit the front passenger side tire, causing the Toyota to turn into a parking lot of Memphis Pool, at Getwell Road and Cochese Road, where all five ran from the vehicle on foot.

All five were arrested after a brief footchase, police said.

Officers found a baggie of a green leafy substance, an Infiniti key, and a “window puncher” that’s used to burglarize vehicles on one of the men, later identified as Damarion Denton, right front pocket.

Officers searched another man, Matthew Sims, and found two digital scales, two clear plastic baggies of a green leafy substance, and a stolen black Glock 27 handgun that had one bullet in the chamber and 5 inside the magazine.

The Glock handgun and the Infiniti were later found to be involved in previous burglaries, according to an affidavit.

Police officers also searched the Toyota and found a clear plastic baggie of a green leafy substance in the front driver’s seat, a black Zastava Arms Mini Draco with 1 bullet in the chamber and 60 inside the magazine, a shadow MR-920 handgun, and a Glock 43x handgun.

One of the men, Melvin Rimmer, had active warrants for evading arrest, termination of diversion, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and 2 for domestic assault-bodily harm.

Rimmer was the driver of the Toyota Camry and had no proof of license or insurance, police said.

The total amount of marijuana weighed in at 735.6 grams.

Damarion Denton was charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500 (4X), Burglary to a Motor Vehicle (3X), Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Evading Arrest on Foot, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Facilitation of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. His bond was set at $15,000.00.

DAMARION DENTON (scso)

Matthew Sims was charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.

MATTHEW SIMS (scso)

Eugene Chambers was charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. His bond was set at $5,000.00, and he is out on bail.

EUGENE CHAMBERS (scso)

Michael Rimmer was charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell. His bond was set at $5,000.00, and he is out on bail.

MICHAEL RIMMER (scso)

Melvin Rimmer was charged with No Driver’s License, Evading Arrest on Foot, Evading Arrest in an Automobile, Violation of Financial Responsibility, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell. He also had warrants for Domestic Assault (2X), Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Evading Arrest, and Termination of Diversion. His bond is set at $21,000.00.

MELVIN RIMMER (scso)

