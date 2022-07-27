Nebraska Youth Correctional Facility staff member assaulted

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A staff member from the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was allegedly assaulted by an inmate yesterday.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, the inmate refused to listen to the directions from the staff member and tried to move around them.

The staff person, according to authorities, then attempted to restrain the inmate. Then, the inmate allegedly punched the staff member in the head multiple times.

The injured staff member was assessed at an Omaha hospital and was determined to have serious injuries.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.