San Xavier, Ariz. man sentenced to prison on manslaughter, gun charges

File Photo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced to prison on manslaughter and firearms offenses.

Court documents confirm he is from San Xavier, Ariz.

According to the FBI, 22-year-old Gilbert Martinez was sentenced to 19 years in prison — followed by five years of supervised release — under these charges:

Voluntary manslaughter

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Use of a firearm in furtherance of crime violence

Authorities say Martinez shot and killed William Edward Johnson and shot at a woman on Sept. 29, 2018.

