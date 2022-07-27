ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Xavier, Ariz. man sentenced to prison on manslaughter, gun charges

KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
File Photo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced to prison on manslaughter and firearms offenses.

Court documents confirm he is from San Xavier, Ariz.

According to the FBI, 22-year-old Gilbert Martinez was sentenced to 19 years in prison — followed by five years of supervised release — under these charges:

  • Voluntary manslaughter
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Use of a firearm in furtherance of crime violence

Authorities say Martinez shot and killed William Edward Johnson and shot at a woman on Sept. 29, 2018.

