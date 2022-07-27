ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school 2022: Chicago nonprofit collecting free supplies for local college students

ABC 7 Chicago
A couple of local high school students are leading a big effort to collect school supplies for college kids.

Hundreds of students from the North Lawndale community will get backpacks, bedsheets and other essentials on Aug. 5, before heading off to school.

Alya Carli and Erin Wheeler are heading up this collection, alongside "The Honeycomb Project."

Carli, a student at Jones College Prep, and Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder of "The Honeycomb Project," joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the effort.

RELATED: Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need

A group of predominantly gay and lesbian individuals have united to provide labor and support to local charities in need.

Since 2011, more than 30,000 kids of all ages and families have volunteered with The Honeycomb Project, according to the organization.

Donations are being accepted through the end of the month.

Visit thehoneycombproject.org for more information.

#School Supplies#Back To School#College Kids#High School#Charity#The Honeycomb Project
