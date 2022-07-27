ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappointment for Dina and Lionesses celebrate – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago
Dina Asher-Smith has an injury (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

The Lionesses savoured semi-final success.

Congratulations continued to pour in.

Credit too to Sweden…

Manchester United’s new signings arrived.

Alan Shearer recalled a memorable moment from this day 30 years ago.

Raheem Sterling was settling into his new surroundings.

A big birthday in the Redknapp household.

Paulo Dybala got a huge welcome at Roma.

Commonwealth Games

Rest required for Dina Asher-Smith.

Busy times for Katharine Merry.

Rugby Union

Fun and games for Maro Itoje.

Golf

Happy birthday Wilson Harrington.

Rowing

Sir Matthew Pinsent marked 30 years since his first Olympic gold alongside Sir Steve Redgrave.

Boxing

Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.

