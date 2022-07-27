Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Apologizes After Using Derogatory Word For Little People Just Minutes Into Press Conference

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is under fire once again, after using a derogatory slur towards little people during a press conference at the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, California.

According to the New York Post, Jones was talking about the team’s late scouting director Larry Lacewell, who worked with the team from ’91 to ’04, and passed away this past May at the age of 85.

He said:

“Lace held court out here. I’m going to get me somebody, a midget, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us.”

Needless to say, that comment resulted in a lot of backlash, and issued the following apology:

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

The leading dwarfism support organization in America, Little People of America, issued a statement about Jones’s remarks:

“M—- is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones.

Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse. Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.”

They added:

“Those who use the term m—- or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word. Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

Football is back.

Here’s the full press conference if you’re interested: