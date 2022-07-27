Caleb Downs, nation's No. 1 safety, commits to Alabama Crimson Tide; Class jumps from No. 10 to No. 5 nationally

The Alabama Crimson Tide are not-so-quietly assembling the nation's top defensive back recruiting class.

And Nick Saban added his headliner Wednesday.

Having already secured the commitments of five-star duo Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell , Alabama added its third five-star member, as Mill Creek High School (Georgia) safety Caleb Downs chose the Crimson Tide over fellow finalists Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 safety.

His decision wraps up one of the more secretive recruitments of the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Downs kept his cards close to the vest and was believed to be favoring Alabama over Georgia entering the homestretch.

But it wasn't until Wednesday's announcement that those rumblings were confirmed.

According to 247Sports , Downs projects as a future NFL first-round draft pick.

"The type of prospect that checks off all the right boxes. Always looks to be one step ahead of others. Athletic enough to get across the field and erase a touchdown, but also physical enough to come down hill and meet a running back in the A or B gap. Smooth and in control while in reverse as he keeps eyes in the backfield. Quick to trigger. Plants his cleats and drives towards the football better than most his age. Takes the right angles while in pursuit and has a few tricks to shed blocks once he meets traffic. Has experience working out of a variety of different coverages and has shown that he can be rather effective as slot defender in certain situations. Owns a high football IQ, which likely stems from his film study habits as he likes to watch cut up after cut up and identify trends. Viewed by his high school coaches as not only a team leader, but also a winner and someone that is going to do whatever it takes to elevate the play of those around him. Added almost 30 pounds of muscle between freshman and senior seasons and is now hovering right around 190 pounds. Will need to keep progressing and not get complacent, but should be viewed as one of the top safeties and overall prospects in the 2023 cycle given instincts, physical play style and ability to change directions. Will provide immediate special teams value at the next level and likely isn’t going to need much time to get adjusted to the speed of the game on Saturdays. Has the makeup of a future star for a College Football Playoff contender. Should play on Sundays like his father and uncle did if everything comes together."

Downs' pledge comes just one day after Alabama secured the commitment of class of 2024 elite defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe , who may be the top cornerback in the country.

Alabama's 2023 recruiting class jumps from No. 10 to No. 5 with the addition of Downs, leapfrogging Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State and Clemson.

Sophomore season highlights